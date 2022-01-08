Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.1% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB opened at $331.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

