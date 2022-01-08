Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lowered by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $331.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $922.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.76. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

