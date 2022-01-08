Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,454,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,162,339 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.7% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,227,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $331.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $922.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.76. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.