MEMBERS Trust Co Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 130.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $161.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.86. The company has a market capitalization of $254.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.