MEET.ONE Reaches One Day Volume of $4,983.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $176,769.29 and $4,983.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00057456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00075082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.44 or 0.07411188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,662.88 or 0.99906072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00070830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007045 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

