Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 791 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

