Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,707 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,107,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after buying an additional 4,575,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,490,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,902,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,848,000 after acquiring an additional 291,582 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.