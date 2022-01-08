Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,044 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 328,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

