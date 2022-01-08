Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,549 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $107.08 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

