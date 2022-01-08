Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,564 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1,192.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after acquiring an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 116,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ventas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ventas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.