Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $590,000 Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ellington Financial worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,870 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EFC. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of EFC opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 66.69. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $992.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

