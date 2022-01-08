Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $477,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,059,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

