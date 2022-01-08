Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 2,104.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON opened at $145.19 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.09 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.97, a PEG ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.69.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 658,302 shares worth $120,807,645. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

