Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $395,000 Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 66.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,115 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 5.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. UDR’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

