Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $39.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

