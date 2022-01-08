Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,296 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 121.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.