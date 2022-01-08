Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $120.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.61.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.