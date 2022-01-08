MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Short Interest Update

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,278,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 5,197,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 145,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,198. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. MediPharm Labs has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDIF. lowered MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

