Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Short Interest Update

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of REFG opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

