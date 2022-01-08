McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $269.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

