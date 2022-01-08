McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

