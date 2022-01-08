Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Price Down 7%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.94. 86,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,101,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

