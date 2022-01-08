Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.00

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.00 and last traded at $95.79, with a volume of 2211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.64.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Materion alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Materion by 133.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Materion by 9.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.