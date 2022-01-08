Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $818.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report $818.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $828.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $814.70 million. Match Group reported sales of $651.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

MTCH stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $118.51 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.63.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after buying an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

