Matador Resources Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.08. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

NYSE MTDR opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 4.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

