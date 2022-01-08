Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Short Interest Update

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the November 30th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mason Industrial Technology stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 2,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,708. Mason Industrial Technology has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after buying an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

