Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Masco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,340,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.23.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

