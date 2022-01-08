Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.73.

MRVL stock opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of -156.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,584,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

