Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Raised by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,167,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $1,358,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.22 and its 200-day moving average is $157.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

In related news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

