MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

