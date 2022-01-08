MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,600 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 324,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,309,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MRMD traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 206,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,057. MariMed has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. MariMed had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MariMed will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of MariMed in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

