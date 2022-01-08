Marc Whitten Sells 1,558 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $350,161.29.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $120.38 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on U shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after buying an additional 3,576,246 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after buying an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 53.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,990,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,428,000 after buying an additional 1,741,771 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

