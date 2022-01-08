Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MOZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. NBF decreased their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.34.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.98 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$755.68 million and a PE ratio of -82.78. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.