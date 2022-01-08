ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $33,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of MAN opened at $100.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average is $108.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

