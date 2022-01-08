Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 591 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $109.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.33. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

