Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up about 1.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

FNCL opened at $57.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $58.68.

