Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 751,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

