Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,298 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September makes up approximately 1.1% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 12.4% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 49,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $1,418,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $796,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $183,000.

Shares of BSEP opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

