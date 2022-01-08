Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $484,000 Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000.

SH opened at $13.82 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

