Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 2.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNOV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 13.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 25.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth approximately $1,579,000.

NYSEARCA BNOV opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12.

