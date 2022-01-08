Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of MBUU opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.