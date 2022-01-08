Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

MBUU stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.10. 148,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,108. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after buying an additional 942,398 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $19,458,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.