Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.55.

NYSE:M opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

