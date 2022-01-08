MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $33.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNX. Guggenheim began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MGNX traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.06. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MacroGenics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 390.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares during the period.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

