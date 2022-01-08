Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.81. 49,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,179. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $10.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.
About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
