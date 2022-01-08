Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.81. 49,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,179. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 45,624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.