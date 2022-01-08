Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 91,897 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,897 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $97,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $384.02 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.