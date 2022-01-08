Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 87,909 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,909 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $35,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

NYSE:DXC opened at $33.34 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.