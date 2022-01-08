Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 45,156 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,156 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $46,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $85.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

