Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,719 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.63% of Pan American Silver worth $30,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $414,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 29.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

