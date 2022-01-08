Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 580,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,306,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.75% of Brunswick as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Brunswick by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $102.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $80.07 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

